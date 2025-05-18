Deputy Prime Minister Fetai breaks with Taravari, who also lost one vote in Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister Arben Fetai condemned the decision of his party leader Arben Taravari to leave the Government and open talks with Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party. Fetai and two deputy ministers are the remaining Alliance of Albanians members in the Government, after Taravari resigned as Healthcare Minister, and his defection is a serious blow for Taravari’s plans to bring his party intact from the ruling coalition into opposition.

You, the membership of the Alliance of Albanians, built up our party with hard work and dedication, even when everything was against us. You were persecuted for your political believes. You did not allow the Alliance to become a tool for personal interests, said Fetai, in an emotional appeal to the party base.

It’s unclear whether he will remain in this position, as candidate of the VLEN coalition, which Taravari abandoned. Earlier, one of the five members of Parliament from the Alliance of Albanians, Sali Sulejmani, announced that he is resigning from all party positions and from the Parliament. He also condemned Taravari, saying that he is degrading the political struggle to have Ali Ahmeti and DUI face accountability for their abuses of power. Sulejmani’s resignation means that the next candidate on the joint VLEN list will enter Parliament – the candidate is from the BESA party, meaning that VLEN will keep the seat, and it will continue to count as vote in favor of the Government. So far only one of the Alliance members of Parliament, Halil Snopce, has openly declared for Taravari.