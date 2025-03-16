Devastating tragedy in a night club – more than 50 young people killed in a fire in Kocani, over 100 are injured

A disastrous night club fire in Kocani killed over 50 youngsters overnight. The tragedy happened during a concert in which pyrotechnics were used. Those killed who have been identified are between 14 and 25 years old, and there are over 100 injured in the blaze, during which people were trampled and suffocated.

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that the dead are from Kocani, as well as guests from Skopje, Stip, Probistip and other cities, who came for a concert of the group DNK. Social media groups are blanketed with panicked parents begging for information about their missing children, and the hospitals in Skopje, where many of the injured have been transmitted, are releasing the lists of the admitted patients. The state clinic complex and private hospitals in Skopje and Stip are all operating to admit the injured. The owner of the club was arrested after the tragedy.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski cancelled his trip to Podgorica to help coordinate the rescue efforts. He expressed his deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.