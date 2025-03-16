 Skip to main content
17.03.2025
145 patients treated in Macedonia and in neighboring countries

16.03.2025

The Government informs that a total of 145 patients were hospitalized today following the devastating night club fire in Kocani. Of them, 90 remain to be treated in Macedonia, in the clinics in Skopje, Stip and other cities. The patients, mostly young people who attended a concert, are treated for burns, smoke inhalation, and various injures caused when the panicked youths trampled over each other.

The rest, with the help of neighboring countries, are being treated abroad. 17 patients were taken to Serbia, 14 to Bulgaria, 9 to Turkey and 4 to Greece.

Plans are being made to transport 4 patients to Croatia and 4 more to Romania. Hospitals in Slovenia, Hungary and Austria are ready to admit several patients each.

