17.03.2025
Monday, 17 March 2025

Ten arrested over the night club disaster

Macedonia

16.03.2025

State prosecutors informed that, following their initial review at the site of the night club disaster in Kocani, in which over 60 youngsters were killed, it was determined that the club did not have enough exits, fire hydrants, and did not have a sprinkler system installed.

The club where hundreds of young people from Kocani and across the country were attending a concert was built as a light industrial facility and was not meant for a night club. Pyrotechnics were used during the concert and it’s believed that they set the roof of the building on fire, causing panic among the participants.

Initially, 10 persons who organized the concert have been detained. Chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski said that he will demand short detentions for the suspects. This comment caused outrage among the citizens, who demand full accountability of for everyone responsible. Former Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi was summoned for questioning. The night club was operating under a license issued during Bekteshi’s term as Minister, and there are reports that its application was refused several times before it was finally approved.

