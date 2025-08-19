Doctor Kedev warns that private clinics are performing unnecessary interventions for profit

Esteemed cardiologist Sasko Kedev shocked the public with an announcement that private clinics are pushing citizens to undergo unneeded procedures just to drain money from them.

A big part of my consultative work now is to dissuade patients from interventions they don’t need. There are unnecessary stent insertions, unnecessary operations. This is a frightening situation we face, of profit oriented unnecessary procedures that are proliferating in the private hospitals, who are driven by profit. And it’s easy to prove, it’s all recorded. We have evidence that some institutions need to be shut down from a medical necessity. They performed surgeries without need, even opening the ribcage for no reason, doctor Kedev said.

He urged the Healthcare Ministry and the Public Healthcare Fund to examine his allegations. “We are talking about very serious ethical issues. There must be no profits in medicine. You can make profit on healthy people, you can’t profit on the sick. They often carry additional expenses, require additional therapy. The profit is in treating healthy people. This is my experience, but also the experience of dozens of doctors I work with. We receive patients every day coming with surgery recommendations from one of the private hospitals, but they don’t require even a stent”, Kedev added.