Macedonia wins major copper mine case that could’ve cost the state 115 million EUR

Macedonia won the major court case against the Sardich MC company, that was awarded a license to open a copper, gold and silver mine near Valandovo, but had it revoked after local public outcry. After several years in court, in which Sardich was claiming 115 million EUR in damages, the case was settled in favor of the state.

The arbitration procedure in which Macedonia was sued by several investors is completed. I can proudly say that their claim of 115 million EUR was rejected on all 11 counts. It was a very difficult case, and the verdict is fully in our favor, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Macedonia faces two other cases and expects to win them. “We need to examine how these arbitrations were initiated. We were told that Macedonia will surely lose hundreds of millions of euros, maybe even billions. But, this case was closed in December 2023, we reopened it and we won it”, Nikoloski said.