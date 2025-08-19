National Geographic lists Ohrid as one of five must-see lakes in Europe

National Geographic listed lake Ohrid as one of five must-see lakes in Europe.

If you haven’t heard of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lake Ohrid, you’re not alone, but you are missing a trick. Snuggled between the mountains of Macedonia and eastern Albania, this green-blue lake is among Europe’s oldest and deepest. Summer tempts with dips in translucent waters, picnics on east-shore pebble beaches like Potpesh and Labino, and the kind of pink-purple sunsets that stir the soul. On the north shore, Ohrid is an enticing place to kick off a spin of the lake, with a cliff-hugging boardwalk unfurling to rocky beaches and a steep, warm-stone old town where cobbled alleys lead to Orthodox churches and a ruined medieval fort. Seafront restaurants pair local specialities like fish soup prepared with lake trout, lemon and garlic with Macedonian wines, National Geographic writes.

The article also lists lake Constance, Bohinj, Alqueva and Peruca in its list.