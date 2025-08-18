Nikoloski: by the end of the Government’s term, Macedonia will be a regional infrastructure leader

Macedonia will be a regional leader in infrastructure development by the end of the term of this Government, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister and is overseeing a number of older and new major projects.

Two pan-European corridors intersect in Macedonia. Both Corridor 8 and Corridor 10 will be fully covered with either a highway or an expressway, and we will be in a far advanced stage of construction of the fast railroad line along Corridor 10, as well as construction and reconstruction on Corridor 8. No other country in the region is doing this. Not to mention the rapid growth in both our airports, Nikoloski said in a TV interview.

As a new initiative, Nikoloski said that the Government is planning full reconstruction of the Corridor 10 highway, from Demir Kapija up to the border with Serbia, as well as the Skopje northern bypass.