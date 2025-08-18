Mickoski: the Army is continuation of the vision of Ilinden and ASNOM

The Army is a continuation of the vision of Ilinden and ASNOM, of the idea of a free and independent Macedonia, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in his statement marking the Day of the Army.

Our ancestors fought with their hearts, for their vision. Our Army is a guarantee that this nation will have an area to build, develop itself and create its future, the Prime Minister said.

Mickoski noted that the Macedonian Army is now being modernized an developed, including with more infrastructure and investments in standards of the soldiers. “This Army today stands shoulder to shoulder with our allies across the world, as well as firmly by its country, whenever our citizens are in trouble”.