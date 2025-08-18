 Skip to main content
18.08.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 18 August 2025

Macedonian language is spoken by five million people across the world, estimates prof. Nikolovska

Macedonia

18.08.2025

About five million people across the world speak Macedonian, estimates prof. Kristina Nikolovska, director of the International seminary for Macedonian language, literature and culture.

The great Jordan Plevnes notes that the Macedonian language is an intercontinental language, which is written, spoken and dreamt in in the Republic of Macedonia as a national language, in our neighboring countries where it’s a minority language, and in other countries where Macedonians live. World encyclopedias estimate that the Macedonian language is spoken by five million people, spread across all continents, to Latin America, Africa and Asia, said Nikolovska during the opening of the 58th summer school of Macedonian language in Ohrid.

Over 60 experts from 17 countries will attend the event.

Related Articles

World  | 17.08.2025
European leaders travel to DC to pressure Trump over Ukraine
Macedonia  | 16.08.2025
VLEN: DUI’s European Front is collapsing
Macedonia  | 15.08.2025
Menduh Thaci leaves coalition with Ali Ahmeti