Macedonian language is spoken by five million people across the world, estimates prof. Nikolovska

About five million people across the world speak Macedonian, estimates prof. Kristina Nikolovska, director of the International seminary for Macedonian language, literature and culture.

The great Jordan Plevnes notes that the Macedonian language is an intercontinental language, which is written, spoken and dreamt in in the Republic of Macedonia as a national language, in our neighboring countries where it’s a minority language, and in other countries where Macedonians live. World encyclopedias estimate that the Macedonian language is spoken by five million people, spread across all continents, to Latin America, Africa and Asia, said Nikolovska during the opening of the 58th summer school of Macedonian language in Ohrid.

Over 60 experts from 17 countries will attend the event.