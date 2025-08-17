European leaders travel to DC to pressure Trump over Ukraine

A large delegation of European and EU leaders plans to travel to Washington, to support Zelensky in his meeting with US President Donald Trump. Trump said that great things are happening over the talks with Russia to put an end to the war in Ukraine, but European leaders are concerned that he will give too much to Russia and will weaken Ukraine.

To prevent this, leaders of NATO Rutte, EU – Von der Leyen, the President of France and the Prime Ministers of Germany, UK, Italy and Finland are expected to travel to Washington. Trump discussed the war with Russian President Putin in Alaska, and afterwards said that the focus now is on a full peace treaty, not just a ceasefire.