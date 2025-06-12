Dozen new arrests in Kocani, Prime Minister says that no-one is protected on political grounds

New arrests were made in Kocani today. A dozen people, among them high ranking local police officials, were arrested, as the investigation into the deadly Pulse nightclub fire is being concluded. Until now, over 40 persons were charged with their involvement in the disaster.

In a TV interview Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski noted that those charged include the Mayor of Kocani, who is from the VMRO-DPMNE party, as well as a Minister in his Government who was head of the Search and Rescue Bureau. “Several others linked to VMRO-DPMNE in the past have also been charged”, Mickoski said, responding the questions about whether the investigation is being carried out without political bias.

I will leave it to the necrophiliac politicians to think that they can build careers on the lost young lives and the injuries. I will not comment on the material aspects of the case, but I have the right to discuss the political aspects, the Prime Minister said.

Mickoski also pointed out that in serious previous disasters during the SDSM – DUI term in power, including the Tetovo hospital fire, there were no arrests in the early stages of the investigation and suspects were protected on political grounds.