Georgij named Bishop of Debar and Kicevo

Hegumen Georgij was named today as the new Bishop of the Debar – Kicevo bishopric.

The distinguished religious scholar was elevated to the position following the passing of Bishop Timotej, and was acclaimed unanimously by the Holy Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church. This put to rest a brief campaign in favor of Bishop Partenij, who is Hegumen of the famous Bigorski Monastery.

Georgij (Gjoko Gjorgjevski) studied at the Theological Faculty in Skopje, in Regensburg and in Rome. For 10 years he was chief of staff to Archbishop Stefan, and for 7 years – secretary to the bishopric covering North America. Between 2010 and 2014, he was Macedonia’s Ambassador to the Vatican, and was most recently Dean of the Theological Faculty, where he taught Church Slavonic, Latin, old Greek, church hymns and introduction to the Holy Bible.