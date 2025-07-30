Dubai investors interested in Skopje, Ohrid and Popova Sapka

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that Macedonia expects significant investments from the United Arab Emirates, after a high level delegation led by Prime Minister Mickoski was in Dubai and a return visit by serious investors from this country to Macedonia.

For the first time we have opened Macedonia for investors from this part of the world. The owner of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall was here and saw Skopje, Popova Sapka and Ohrid. There are serious opportunities and room for cooperation, Nikoloski said.