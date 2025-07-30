Prosecutor Kocevski digs in after receiving a vote of no confidence in the Parliament

Following the vote of no confidence in chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski in the Parliament, the Government expects him to resign. IT Minister Stefan Andonovski said that the Government also has the option to resume the process of his removal, that was initiated but paused due to the Kocani disaster.

The vote of no confidence is a political decision. The Parliament, which elected him, tells him that he has no more integrity and should resign, Andonovski said.

In a lengthy interview, Kocevski responded that he is currently conducting a number of high profile criminal cases, such as the money laundering case in Strumica, the abuses at the Oncology Clinic and a number of mafia style murders. The interview leaves the impression that he intends to try to remain in his position even after the dramatic vote of no confidence in him by the Parliament.

As head of the state prosecutor’s office, I can responsibly say that the citizens have in us an ally in the fight against all forms of crimes, especially the organized crime and corruption. The latest European Commission report notes our strong progress in the fight against serious forms of crime, Kocevski said, while denouncing the reports that public trust in the judiciary is down to 2 percent. “There is a World Bank poll that is being conducted and its preliminary results are much different, and I hope it will be presented to the public soon”, Kocevski said. In his remarks, he also called for the adoption of changes to the law styled after the Croatian law on state prosecutors, that, Kocevski said, would strictly ban any forms of influence over the prosecutors by other office holders.