Parliament votes to remove chief state prosecutor Kocevski

The Parliament voted today to remove chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski from his position. The motion was proposed by the Levica party, and was suppored by the VMRO-DPMNE led coalition, and eventually got 71 votes in support. SDSM and DUI, who appointed Kocevski a little over a year ago, did not participate in the vote.

In the proposal made by Levica, Kocevski is blamed for “selective criminal investigations into the Kocani disaster, influencing the work of state prosecutors, chaos in the Skopje office and failure to act in cases of unlawful construction”.

The Government initiated his removal earlier this year, but the process was delayed by the need to complete the investigation into the Kocani nightclub fire. The Government blamed Kocevski of failing to effectively fight serious crimes and corruption, which badly deteriorated public trust in the judiciary.

Kocevski tried to cite administrative issues with the prposal for his removal, and accused Levica of political games.