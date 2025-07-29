Measure to stop use of official vehicles for private purposes

Starting with September 15th, all official vehicles will have to use a painted license plate.

The goal of this measure, announced by SOZR director Ivica Tomovski today, is to easily identify officials who are using their state issued vehicles for private purposes. The license plates will allow citizens to see if a vehicle is used outside of work hours, or at private locations. “The abuses of vehicles for private and partisan goals ends. The public can now easily recognize the official vehicles. All institutions have a clear deadline for this measure. It’s time for accountability”, Tomovski said.