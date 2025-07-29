Macedonian subdues aggressive Muslim passenger in a UK flight

A Macedonia passenger helped overpower an aggressive passenger on a plane going from Luton to Glasgow.

In the widely shared video, an apparently Muslim man can be heard shouting Allahu Akbar, scaring the passengers, and making comments about US President Trump who was in Scotland at the time of the incident. Macedonian Zoran Nasteski quickly gets up and pulls the man to the ground, while several other passengers and crew come to his aid. During the scuffle, Nasteski can be heard using a local swear, that made the video very popular in the Balkans. Due to the widespread use of the term, Serbian media initially mistakenly reported that the heroic passenger is a Serb.