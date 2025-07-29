 Skip to main content
30.07.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 30 July 2025

Macedonian subdues aggressive Muslim passenger in a UK flight

World

29.07.2025

A Macedonia passenger helped overpower an aggressive passenger on a plane going from Luton to Glasgow.

In the widely shared video, an apparently Muslim man can be heard shouting Allahu Akbar, scaring the passengers, and making comments about US President Trump who was in Scotland at the time of the incident. Macedonian Zoran Nasteski quickly gets up and pulls the man to the ground, while several other passengers and crew come to his aid. During the scuffle, Nasteski can be heard using a local swear, that made the video very popular in the Balkans. Due to the widespread use of the term, Serbian media initially mistakenly reported that the heroic passenger is a Serb.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 29.07.2025
Measure to stop use of official vehicles for private purposes
Sport  | 27.07.2025
Closing ceremony of the EYOF games in Skopje
Economy  | 26.07.2025
In five years, Macedonians invested 50 million EUR in Greek real-estate