Former driver for Zoran Zaev arrested after planting a fire near Strumica

Aleksandar Nikolov, who was a driver for former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, was arrested after he was recorded planting a fire near Strumica. Macedonia is facing serious forest fires, and there are concerns that some of them are the result of politically motivated arsonists.

The fire was planted near the Vodoca dam. The Interior Ministry announced that it will reveal more details about the incident. Previously, a DUI party activist was arrested, also in connection with the fires.

Zaev issued a statement in which he said that Nikolov was a receptionist and driver for the municipal inspectors at the city hall while he was Mayor of Strumica, and that he has not seen Nikolov after his term as Mayor of Strumica ended.