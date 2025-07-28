Dozens of fires break out every day, some are planted

Macedonia is facing 30 and sometimes up to 50 fires every day, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, adding that some have either been planted or caused by human negligence.

In July, we’ve managed to keep things fully under control. All aircraft owned by the DZS bureau, the army and the police are operational, and we are also using the special vehicles we refurbished in preparation for the summer. We have activated the European mechanism as well, but bear in mind that many other countries are facing such infernos, especially along the Mediterranean. Greece has suffered victims, there are enormous fires, there were also victims and injuries in Turkey. So at the moment there are no available EU aircraft that could help us, Mickoski said.

DZS director Stojance Angelov said that Czechia and Slovenia are sending assistance, including one Czech helicopter and 50 firemen from Slovenia.

Meanwhile, VMRO member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski called out the opposition SDSM party for planting fake news, using photographs from fires in Spain in their press releases.

This is very dishonest, an attempt to cause hysteria among the citizens, using photos from fires in Spain and presenting them as if they are in Macedonia, all to score political points. Their motto is, the worst for the country, the better for them politically, Stojanoski said. The photo SDSM used could easily be traced back to an original photo taken in Spain.