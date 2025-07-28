Prosecutor who impeded the investigation into the SPO scandal is herself under disciplinary investigation

The State prosecutors office has begun an investigation into Stip prosecutor Tatjana Kacaraova, Republika has found. Kacarova is best known for leading the investigation into prosecutor Mustafa Hajrulahi, who was suspended as he was investigating corruption on the part of the disgraced SPO special prosecutors unit.

Kacarova is under investigation in an unrelated case, after she was found to have kept a suspect in detention for more than 70 days, even though the process should have ended in 8 days.

During the process against Hajrulahi, it was reported that Kacarova is acting and is under the protection of chief special prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski. Hajrulahi told Republika that Kacarova is a “blind executor of Kocevski” and that he does not expect the disciplinary procedure against her to be conducted in accordance with the law.

Kocevski needs to muster courage and tell the media whether this prosecutor will face legal penalties for acting against the law. Whether she will be suspended and removed from her position until the investigation is over, Hajrulahu said. Hajrulahu investigated prosecutors from the highly politicized SPO unit, who were awarding themselves enormous bonuses. The unit was dismantled after its chief prosecutor Katica Janeva was caught in a massive extortion scandal.