VMRO and ZNAM negotiating about joint candidates in Kumanovo and Centar

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski confirmed today that his VMRO-DPMNE party is in talks with its ZNAM coalition partner to select joint mayoral candidates for Kumanovo and Skopje’s Centar municipality.

ZNAM leader Maksim Dimitrievski is Mayor of Kumanovo and is most likely to get the VMRO support to run for another term. The candidate in Centar is probably going to be a mutually acceptable candidate.

Mickoski said that the coalition agreement with the VLEN party is not going to be absolute and that there will be municipalities where VMRO and VLEN will run together, but also those where they will have separate candidates.