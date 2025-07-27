 Skip to main content
28.07.2025
Monday, 28 July 2025

Mickoski to Macedonians in Albania: thank you for enduring in our identity

Macedonia

27.07.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski attended a festival in Pustec, the majority Macedonian municipality in Albania, where Bulgaria has been putting in strong efforts to push people to declare a Bulgarian identity. In his remarks, the Prime Minister said that “the roots of the national identity remain even when blown by strong winds” and that Macedonians persevere where others would give up.

I thank for enduring and remaining your own men. I promise you that our country will repay you with respect and continuous support. Long live all of you who preserve your identity with dignity, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that Macedonia is now going through an economic and national renaissance, “after seven years of national humiliations and plunder by politicians who are now in the past. We are not Greeks, nor Bulgarians, nor Serbs, but Macedonians – in Albania and everywhere in the world”.

