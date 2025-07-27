Trump reaches favorable trade deal with the EU

US President Donald Trump announced that he has reached a very favorable trade agreement with the European Union today. During a press conference with Ursula von der Leyen, Trump said that the EU will remove its administrative obstacles for importing of US cars and will purchase US energy products for 750 million USD.

Von der Leyen acknowledged that the agreement is favorable to the US, citing past imbalance in the trade between the two major economies. The US President said that he will maintain a 15 percent tariff on European imports, while Von der Leyen praised him as a tough negotiator.