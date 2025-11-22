Floods affect areas of Prespa and Ohrid, farmers warned about food safety

Due to the autumn rains, parts of Macedonia, especially around Ohrid and Prespa, experienced flooding and elevated river levels. While the damage is limited, the Food and Veterinary Agency warned farmers in the affected areas to be careful with the possibly contaminated food.

Farmers should follow weather forecasts and prepare for possible floods. In the areas that are already affected, citizens and farmers need to make sure not to use the water when it’s visibly altered. Any food stocks that were flooded need to be discarded and can’t be used for consumption. Make sure to cook meat and wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming.