Mickoski congratulates citizens on the Day of the Albanian alphabet

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski congratulated the citizens on the Day of the Albanian alphabet, as he enters into a new period of coalition making with the VLEN Albanian partner and with renewed legitimacy.

Our success is our joint project. Only united in respect, trust and responsibility can we achieve results that will push our homeland forward, said Mickoski during the session of Government dedicated to the holiday.

The day marks the 1908 Congress in Bitola where Albanian activists codified the alphabet, amid the collapsing Ottoman Empire. “This was an act with deep European meaning, an act of modernization and openness. Macedonia is home of differences that do not divide us but enrich our joint national story”, the Prime Minister added.