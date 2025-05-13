 Skip to main content
13.05.2025
Government decides to set up a Medical Faculty in Bitola

Macedonia

13.05.2025

The Government today decided to establish a Medical Faculty in Bitola, as part of the St. Clement of Ohrid university based in this city.

The creation of a Medical Faculty in Bitola is a strategic necessity to advance healthcare education in the Pelagonija region. The new faculty will assume the role of the High medical school whose three-year studies will be expanded to provide four-year studies for nurses, the Government announced.

The Government also determined to provide funding for construction and full equipment of 145 sports halls in schools across the country.

