Frosina Kulakova’s family calls for protests after her killer was sentenced to 12 years in prison

The family of young designer Frosina Kulakova who was killed by a reckless driver are calling for protests tomorrow after the Skopje court sentenced the driver Vasil Jovanov to 12 years in prison. The family was demanding life in prison.

Jovanov had prior sentence for drug trafficking, but was only ordered into lax juvenile jail, and he hadn’t event started serving that sentence when he killed Kulakova.

This is a mafia court, Frosina’s father Todor Kulakov shouted out after the sentence was handed, while Frosina’s mother and sister burst into tears. Todor Kulakov dismissed claims that there are extenuating circumstances – the fact that Jovanov did not flee the site, and was seen screaming over the body of the girl he killed. According to Todor Kulakov, there are suspicions that the co-driver was recording Jovanov during the high-speed drive, but then deleted the footage, which would have added to the prosecution’s case.

The protest the family is calling for will take place on Wednesday at 17h, in front of the Universal Hall where the tragic accident happened.