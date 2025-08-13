Government marks anniversary of the Ohrid treaty

The Government today held a session to mark the 24th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement – the peace treaty that ended the 2001 civil war.

Macedonia is our world, home of all our citizens and we all have the obligation to secure a better future. We must build together and solve the problems together. The suitcases of those who are leaving have no nationality. Our people are leaving, our villages are emptying out, both of Macedonians and Albanians, Turks, Roma, Vlachs, Serbs and Bosniaks. That is the loudest message of our people to those who have manipulated them and divided them for 20 years, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in his remarks.

Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti added that the spirit that the ruling coalition is trying to instill in the society is a spirit of togetherness and shared hope for the future.

Let’s preserve this treaty as our political and moral pearl. Let’s continue to implement it with dedication and vision, because only in that way can our shared home, Macedonia, be a just, equal and prosperous country for all, Mexhiti said.