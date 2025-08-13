 Skip to main content
14.08.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 14 August 2025

Macedonian and two Serbs brutally killed by a cartel in Bolivia

World

13.08.2025

A Macedonian citizen and two Serbs were found brutally murdered in Bolivia, apparently after a confrontation with a drug gang.

The Macedonian citizen is identified as Dejanco L. Serbian media are reporting that the three men lived in Nis before heading to Latin America, apparently under false identities. All three were allegedly part of a drug running group that was cooperating with Bolivian gangs, and were helping transport the drugs through ships to the Balkans and Europe. It’s believed that they were tortured and eventually killed two days ago.

