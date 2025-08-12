Ahmeti: in 2001 I was offered to partition Macedonia

The Government will organize an event on Wednesday to mark the 24th anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, that ended the 2001 civil war. Prime Minister Mickoski will speak at the event that will be livestreamed.

Meanwhile, DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti, who started the war through his UCK/NLA terrorist group, gave an interview for 360 Degrees in which he claimed that he was and is being persecuted for advocating equal rights. Ahmeti and his party officials are facing serious corruption allegations for crimes done in the almost two decades he was in power after the war.

All of us who dared call for equality were persecuted as separatists and nationalists. Today, in a more sophisticated way, the same persecution and smearing continues, over alleged corruption and crime. I was called a collaborator of the Serbian intelligence services on the basis of forged dossiers, leading up to the corruption allegations, but the citizens always opted to support us, said Ahmeti.

Ahmeti also spoke about the proposals to partition Macedonia made shortly after he started the war, while portraying himself as someone who worked for unitary Macedonia.