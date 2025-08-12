Mickoski: all who violated the law will be held accountable

There will be accountability for all who violate the law and fail to work conscientiously, regardless whether they come from VMRO-DPMNE, VLEN or ZNAM, or if they were in power in the past, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Some of those whose serious crimes have been registered are in flight and can’t be held accountable before the appropriate institutions, but I hope that their day will come. There are many officials for whom there there are well grounded allegations that they enriched themselves, bought Maybach cars, created companies that made millions overnight, said Mickoski, strongly hinting at the DUI party.