Urology Clinic employees helped buy AC units for the patient rooms

The university Urology Clinic opened its doors after a full renovation. Hospital rooms are now well equipped with television sets, new toilets and AC units.

A notable moment in the renovation is that the employees gave up on their mobile phone subsidies worth almost 10,000 EUR. The money was used to buy AC units for the patient rooms and two laundry machines.

This is more than renovating the walls – it’s renovation of the system, the values and the treatment of our patients. We are dedicated to creating a hospital that offers dignified approach and modern treatment, said clinic director Bashkim Shabani.