Fake news reports over an Adriatic villa

Media outlets and commentators affiliated with the opposition SDSM party were caught spreading a fake news report about a villa in Croatia that is allegedly owned by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

In the reports that were shared these past few days, it was alleged that the villa in Istria is owned either directly by Mickoski or by his family members. The reports included photographs of the large building.

But shortly after the reports were spread, it was uncovered that the villa is actually a well known resort that was owned by the city of Zagreb, and was taken over by the Construction Ministry of Croatia, and is used in an official capacity. Meaning that the fake news reports close to SDSM were likely looking online for a photograph of a luxury Adriatic villa to use in their propaganda campaign.

The reports coincided with the revelation that SDSM leader Venko Filipce and his patron, former party leader Zoran Zaev, were vacationing in Greece at a luxury yacht. The opposition party did not reveal where is Filipce vacationing and who owns the vessel.