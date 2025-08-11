“DUI won’t provoke early general elections, the Government coalition will win”

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski told the DUI party that they can’t expect early general elections to follow the local elections. DUI is hoping to have a better result at the local elections than the VLEN party, and believes that this would be enough to provoke early elections.

It does not work like that. DUI’s goal is to lead us to early general elections. The Government, that has won over 600,000 votes, will be the winner in the local elections, Mickoski said.

Several key election races are expected between DUI and VLEN, including in the main majority Albanian area of Cair, Tetovo and Gostivar. VMRO and VLEN are expected to support each other in the key races, and the same is likely to happen between DUI, SDSM and even Levica.