Mickoski: it can’t be a just war if soldiers and policemen are killed from ambush

With the anniversary of two major ambushes of the 2001 war in the past few days, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the actions of the UCK/NLA Albanian guerrilla group “can not be considered a reasonable and just war”. The Prime Minister was responding to comments from Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti, from the Albanian VLEN party, who used these terms for the UCK.

It can’t be a reasonable and just war if members of the Interior Ministry and the Defense Ministry are killed from ambush. These are discussions from the past, closed with the Framework Agreement and the latest legal changes. Our goal as a Government is to look to the future and I call on all politicians not to play DUI’s games and the games of those who wish to send us back 25 years. Let’s look forward, let’s bring new investments and make our country a better place to live for all our citizens, Mickoski said.