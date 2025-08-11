There will be accountability for the Demir Hisar school director as well as for the police chief

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the removal of the police chief of Demir Hisar, who is under investigation over a heavy-handed attempt to arrest the director of the local school. Still, the Prime Minister said that there are serious allegations against the director, and that they can’t be ignored.

I have closely followed the case. The Interior Ministry reacted in the way it did. The police chief who acted outside of his powers is suspended, or in fact, removed from position. If there are violations, there will of course be a criminal investigation. The second part of the story, that few covered, are the serious violations registered in the work of the school director, of financial and other kind. She needs to clarify why are the seals and some of the documents from the school missing? The police chief will be held accountable, but no-one is talking about the work of the director, and the disappearance of the seals and the documents, Mickoski added.

The police was in the home of the school director to investigate the disappearance of the documents, that could have been used in a corruption investigation against her.