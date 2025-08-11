Three detained over the mafia shootout in Tetovo

Tetovo police detained three people over the mafia style shootout in the city yesterday, that left one dead and four people, including a young girl – injured.

Several locations in the village of Gajre were searched and the police said that its officers found “objects of interest”.

The police clarified that two of the four injured were by-standers, the 12 year old girl that was shot in the leg, and a 60 year old man who broke a leg in the incident. Besides the killed 46 year old man, two other men, aged 32 and 37, were badly injured with gunshot wounds to their chest. Both are believed to have been involved in the incident, in which two vehicles were chasing each other along Tetovo’s western boulevard, and were exchanging automatic rifle fire.