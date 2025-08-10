 Skip to main content
10.08.2025
Republika English
Sunday, 10 August 2025

24 years since the UCK ambush that killed eight Macedonian soldiers

Macedonia

10.08.2025

Macedonia today marks 24 years since the Ljubotenski Bacila ambush carried out by the Albanian UCK/NLA terrorist group in the 2001 civil war. Eight soldiers were killed when an transport vehicle crossed over a mine north of Skopje.

Marjanco Boskovski, Tomislav Nastevski, Ivica Zlatevski, Branko Janev, Tome Badarovski, Rade Jankovski, Tome Dimoski and Goce Cankulovski, from Skopje and the villages of Volkovo and Ljubanci, were killed in the ambush.

Honor and glory to the heroes of Ljuboten. Only with the truth, with respect and sincere wish for reconciliation can we build a society in which such tragedies won’t happen again. Macedonia is founded on the efforts of these men and on their actions, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

