Demir Hisar police chief dismissed after unprofessional arrest attempt

The Interior Ministry announced that it is dismissing Robert Martinoski as head of the police station in Demir Hisar, over the way in which the police assisted in detaining the director of the local public school.

The director was sought to testify in a court case, but she cited poor health. Never the less, the police came to detain her at her home, in what was seen as an excessive measure.

The internal control department of the Interior Ministry reviewed the video from the search in Demir Hisar and concluded that the behavior of the Demir Hisar police commissioner was unprofessional and unethical. A disciplinary procedure was initiated. To ensure a fully unbiased investigation, the commissioner will be removed from office. The Interior Ministry condemns any form of violence, illegal and unprofessional behavior. The police is here to implement the laws and to serve the citizens, the Interior Ministry said.