10.08.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 10 August 2025

One killed, four injured in a mafia shoot-out in Tetovo

Macedonia

10.08.2025

A man was killed in a mafia style attack in Tetovo today. Automatic rifle gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles going along the Ilinden and Blagoja Toska streets.

After the exchange of fire, the two vehicles fled. One was found abandoned later. The other was found with a 46 year old man dead inside.

During the attack, four other persons who were passing by were wounded, including a young girl. The girl was kept in Tetovo for observation, while three other injured persons were transmitted to Skopje for further treatment.

