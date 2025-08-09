VMRO: Kocevski won’t resign because he serves in the interest of SDSM

VMRO-DPMNE believes that chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski won’t resign even after the Parliament gave him a vote of no confidence, because he is set to keep delivering in the political interest of the SDSM party that had him elected in the first place.

Instead of serving the citizens, Kocevski is in the partisan service of SDS, protecting their crimes and their criminals. He has protected them in the past, and will continue to do so, in the instances of all SDS officials who were caught in serious criminal scandals. To him, his powerful position is more important than delivering justice or the reputation of the judiciary, which has been reduced to the margin of error, at mere 2 percent, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement.