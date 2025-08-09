VLEN calls on Osmani to explain the missing two million EUR from the OSCE summit funds

The VLEN party called on former Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani to explain the scandalous preparations for the 2023 OSCE summit in Skopje, where at least two million EUR were spent without any explanation.

Why are there no documents for the spending of 120 million denars earmarked by the Foreign Ministry? Why are there no records for such an enormous sum of money, receipts what was bought with them, any trace of the spending? These money come from all the citizens, and could have been used for better schools, healthcare or water lines, said VLEN in a statement.

Osmani is currently running for Mayor of Cair, in a race where he will directly face VLEN unformal leader Izet Mexhiti.