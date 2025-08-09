Local elections officially scheduled for October 19th

Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi today formally scheduled the local elections. The first round will take place on October 19th, and the second round, where many of the mayors are expected to be elected – is scheduled for November 2nd.

The formal campaign will begin on September 29th. Parties have until September 13th to submit lists of candidates and until October 16th to propose overseers of the elections. Citizens will be able to inspect the voter rolls between August 23rd and September 11th, when they react in case of mistakes with their data.