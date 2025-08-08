Macedonia marks 24 years since the killing of 10 soldiers in the Karpalak ambush

Family members and state officials marked the 24th anniversary of the Karpalak ambush, in which the UCK terrorist group killed 10 Macedonian army soldiers. The attack, in the final days of the 2001 civil war, was conducted through an ambush at the Skopje – Tetovo highway.

Ten soldiers from Prilep – Sase Kitanoski, Nane Naumoski, Branko Sekuloski, Marko Despotoski, Erdovan Shabanoski, Ljube Grujoski, Darko Veljanoski, Vebi Rushitoski, Goran Minoski and Pece Sekuloski – were killed in the attack on the army convoy.

Glory to the heroes of Karpalak. Their sacrifice is remembered as is their courage and dedication. Let their sacrifice be a pledge to the future generatiosn that our freedom, peace and dignity are sacred. We remember Karpalak as our obligation to build a country in which there will be no room for hatred, division, injustice and whose freedom is unchallenged. Macedonia will not forget you, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in his statement.