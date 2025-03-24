Hungarian and regional experts look for solutions to the industrial waste problem in Macedonia

Organized by the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA), industrial waste management experts from Hungary and the region got together in Skopje today to discuss ideas about resolving this issue in Macedonia. The expers were looking into using European practices to resolve this problem.

This two days forum is to set a stratey on removal of dangerous waste and how to remediate the dump sites. The forum is organized by the HEPA offices in Skopje and Pristina. With the help of a number of embassies, we have prominent experts from nine countries who have worked on dangerous waste for the past 30-40 years, as well as companies who have already completed projects to remove dangerous waste in the Western Balkans. We expect to come up with proposals on how to resolve the problem with dangerous waste in Maecdonia, HEPA’s Bojan Janakieski told Republika.

Hungarian expert Balazs Morvai said that Hungary has received great support from European countries, and is now eager to share this experience with Macedonia.

Hungary was in the same position 20-25 years ago. We went through the same process. Then, Austrians and Germans came to Hungary to support us, with their technology. Now it’s not just Macedonia but the entire Balkan region that are in the same position. And we are trying to identify your problems. Our company has 30 years of experience and Hungary and Romania, so why not use it here?, said Morvai.

According to him, implementation of these projects requires support from the local and state level, up to the European institutions who can financially support removing dangerous industrial waste.