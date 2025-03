Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski paid a brief visit to Budapest today, to look into the condition of six Macedonian youngsters treated there following the Kocani nightclub disaster.

Mucunski also met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, to express the gratitude from all Macedonians for the help Hungary gave in the aftermath of the disaster. Six patients from Macedonia are currently treated in Budapest. Their loved ones are with them, helped by the diplomatic network.