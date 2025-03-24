Mickoski joins in the expression of anger over the disaster, warns against politization of the protests

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today again pledged full investigation into the Kocani nightclub disaster, while warning against attempts to politicize the tragedy.

Protests are a democratic tool to express dissatisfaction. I’m also nervous, I believe we are all dissatisfied with what is happening. There should be no doubt about it. We are resolving the issues and we will continue to resolve them. Many things were resolved in the past nine months, after the Government was formed. In many matters, this Government stood as a barrier to prevent the continued humiliation, plunder and national destruction of Macedonia. And that is the problem for a number of political vultures who want to score points through these protests and see their opportunity in them. I absolutely join in the expression of revolt and anger because many things remain to be solved, but we will fight to the last atom of energy so that we can stand tall before the coming generations, Mickoski said.

A leaked video showed that activists associated with the Levica party were coordinating with protest organizers from Serbia, in an attempt to take full political advantage from the Kocani disaster. Serbian agitators were also stopped from crossing the border and entering Macedonia, with prepared signs found in their vehicle.