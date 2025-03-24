Protesters in Skopje call for a transparent investigation

Several thousands citizens took to the streets of Skopje in a protest following the Kocani nightclub disaster that killed nearly 60 young people. The speakers demanded a fully transparent investigation, including public review of all approvals given to the Pulse club that was allowed to operate despite glaring inadequacies.

The protest moved through downtown Skopje, including the Macedonia Square, the Government building and the Parliament. Another attempt to organize a protest at the main university complex failed due to low turnout, amid disputes between the organizers over attempts to politicize it.