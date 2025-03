The wife and daughter of Dejan Jovanov – Deko, the owner of the Pulse nightclub in Kocani which burnt down with the loss of at least 59 young lives, were detained yesterday evening.

Jovanov is already charged and is in treatment following the fire. His family members are now also suspected of involvement in forging the license that Jovanov used to operate the nightclub. The license was signed by former Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, who is also charged and detained.